Syria and Iran sign a military cooperation agreement

As the Al Mayadeen TV channel reports, within the framework of the agreement Tehran, in particular, will strengthen the Syrian air defense systems.

Syria and Iran signed a comprehensive military cooperation agreement on Wednesday. This was reported by Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen.

According to him, Syrian Defense Minister Corps General Ali Abdullah Ayub and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri signed a “comprehensive agreement on military cooperation. The agreement, in particular, provides for strengthening ties in the military field, security and strengthening of permanent coordination between the parties.

According to the channel, the talks between the head of the Syrian Defense Ministry and the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, which preceded the ceremony of signing the military agreement, concerned the situation in Syria, as well as the need to withdraw all foreign troops, illegally located on Syrian territory.

According to Bagheri, who cites Al Mayadeen, within the framework of the signed agreement Iran “will strengthen Syrian air defense systems”. The Iranian military leader stressed that the current agreement “strengthens <…> the determination [of Iran and Syria] and the intention of close cooperation in the face of American pressure.