SECTIONS
REGION
ABOUT

Latest News

18:53 In the US, mayors themselves remove monuments away from the rioters
18:32 The U.S. wants to invite China to arms control talks in Vienna
17:38 AFU jam OSCE drones to hide the deployment of equipment
17:24 Polish political scientist: Zelensky prepares society for surrender in the Donbass
16:28 Israeli Ukrainian and American punishers from the Donbass – who stormed the Serbian parliament under the guise of “dissatisfied”
16:12 CNN: Satellite imagery shows an active nuclear facility near Pyongyang
16:08 WSJ: FBI interested in the business connections of Chinese businessman and Trump’s ex-assistant
14:58 In the U.S., told how many citizens will not survive the election because of COVID-19
14:54 Crimeans will never want to return to Ukraine
14:28 Beginning negotiations with Donbass Kiev is hampered by reluctance to do so
14:24 Almost half of the gastarbeiters in Hungary are Ukrainians
14:21 On the eve of the U.S. elections in Kiev, there was inconvenient information for Biden
13:26 Serbian expert: no new EU members needed

Syria and Iran sign a military cooperation agreement

08.07.2020 14:32

As the Al Mayadeen TV channel reports, within the framework of the agreement Tehran, in particular, will strengthen the Syrian air defense systems.

Syria and Iran sign a military cooperation agreement

Syria and Iran signed a comprehensive military cooperation agreement on Wednesday. This was reported by Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen.

According to him, Syrian Defense Minister Corps General Ali Abdullah Ayub and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri signed a “comprehensive agreement on military cooperation. The agreement, in particular, provides for strengthening ties in the military field, security and strengthening of permanent coordination between the parties.

According to the channel, the talks between the head of the Syrian Defense Ministry and the Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, which preceded the ceremony of signing the military agreement, concerned the situation in Syria, as well as the need to withdraw all foreign troops, illegally located on Syrian territory.

According to Bagheri, who cites Al Mayadeen, within the framework of the signed agreement Iran “will strengthen Syrian air defense systems”. The Iranian military leader stressed that the current agreement “strengthens <…> the determination [of Iran and Syria] and the intention of close cooperation in the face of American pressure.

IranSyria

Read also

Tehran reminded Washington that it wasn’t Iran that...
17.04.2020 13:10
Trump vetoed a resolution prohibiting him from using force...
07.05.2020 11:27
Supreme Leader of Iran: thanks to the US actions in Syria,...
18.05.2020 10:22
The U.S. has submitted a resolution to the UN Security...
23.06.2020 10:17

Comments:

Loading ...