Terrorist attack in Afrin: car bombing, victims

A booby-trapped car exploded on Rajo Street in Afrin.
According to preliminary data, two civilians (including a boy, Mustafa Sheikho) were injured in the explosion.
Two local police officers were killed at the Ar Ra’i border crossing.
A meeting of Syrian National Army field commanders was held in the village of Al-Na’man in Aleppo province east, during which the problems between Ahrar al-Sharqiyah and the 20 Division of ANA were resolved.
Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah has repeatedly attacked its allies in recent months in an attempt to completely deprive them of their raw materials base.
