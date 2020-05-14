Terrorist attack in Afrin: car bombing, victims

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A booby-trapped car exploded on Rajo Street in Afrin.

According to preliminary data, two civilians (including a boy, Mustafa Sheikho) were injured in the explosion.

Two local police officers were killed at the Ar Ra’i border crossing.

A meeting of Syrian National Army field commanders was held in the village of Al-Na’man in Aleppo province east, during which the problems between Ahrar al-Sharqiyah and the 20 Division of ANA were resolved.

Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah has repeatedly attacked its allies in recent months in an attempt to completely deprive them of their raw materials base.