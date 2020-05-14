SECTIONS
20:03 36.5 million unemployed in the USA
19:46 US does not know what to do with COVID-19 vaccine: Congress warned of “dark winter”
19:05 Trump did not rule out the complete termination of relations between the United States and China
18:37 British national debt is 5 times higher than forecasts: The authorities are forced to go on record loans
18:33 Ukrainians complain about life after the Maidan
18:27 Trump intends to use the military to distribute coronavirus vaccine to the U.S
18:00 The former head of the German defense Ministry proposed to buy Russian fighters instead of the American F-18
17:51 NATO justifies its own worthlessness with the intrigues of the Russians and the Chinese
17:47 US refuses to intervene in territorial conflicts of Israel and Palestine
17:43 Saudi Arabia has problems in the United States with oil unloading
17:41 Trump tried to get the court to end the corruption process because of his hotel
17:15 USA resumes anti-Russian maneuvers in Europe
16:46 EU analysts offered options for Moldova’s future: only one is good – integration with the European Union

Terrorist attack in Afrin: car bombing, victims

14.05.2020 13:50

 

A booby-trapped car exploded on Rajo Street in Afrin.

According to preliminary data, two civilians (including a boy, Mustafa Sheikho) were injured in the explosion.

Two local police officers were killed at the Ar Ra’i border crossing.

A meeting of Syrian National Army field commanders was held in the village of Al-Na’man in Aleppo province east, during which the problems between Ahrar al-Sharqiyah and the 20 Division of ANA were resolved.
Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah has repeatedly attacked its allies in recent months in an attempt to completely deprive them of their raw materials base.

Afrin

