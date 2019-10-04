The US President said that not only Ukraine, but China and other countries can also investigate Biden’s corruption schemes.

As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

If we recall that Ivanka Trump has 36 trademarks in China, the Democrats have something to answer to the US president.

But China is unlikely to get into this dirty domestic political game of the Americans.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has already said that it will not conduct any investigations against Biden.

Tags: Biden; China; Trump; USA