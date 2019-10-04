The militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week shot down three drones of Ukrainian security forces that adjusted fire on the territory of the DPR, deputy head of the People’s Police of the Republic Eduard Basurin told reporters on Friday.

“The armed forces of Ukraine continue to use unmanned aerial vehicles to adjust the fire on the territory of our republic. Over the past week, thanks to the professional actions of our defenders, the enemy lost three unmanned aerial vehicles”, – Basurin said.

Tags: DPR; LPR; Ukraine