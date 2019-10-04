The draft of the final document of the Norman Four summit has been preliminary agreed, an informed source told Interfax.

“The draft of the final document has been tentatively agreed. It contains a list of next steps in terms of political and humanitarian settlement in the Donbass under the auspices of the “Norman format” as a part of the implementation of the Minsk complex of measures”, – the source said.

He noted that the document does not contain clauses on the transfer of control over a border section in the Donbass, as well as on the introduction of a peacekeeping mission in the region.

“It is not excluded that the issue of exchanges by the formula “all installed on all installed “will be separately addressed”, – the source said.

Earlier, Kommersant reported that the work on the document was underway, however not within the framework of the contact group, but as advisers to leaders of the Norman Four countries.

On October 1, the Ukraine contact group signed the Steinmeier formula. Its coordination was one of the conditions for the organization of the Norman Four summit.

The Steinmeier Formula is named for the current President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. It provides that before the election, the law on the special status of Donetsk and Lugansk will be applied on an interim basis, and after the election and after the final report of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE / ODIHR) with the recognition that that these elections were held in accordance with democratic principles, the law is gaining final legal force.

