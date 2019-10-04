Ukrainian security forces violated the new truce in Donbass 823 times, Eduard Basurin, Deputy chief of the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told journalists on Friday.

The new ceasefire in the Donbass is valid from July 21.

“Since the announcement of the truce, the enemy has violated it 823 times. In total, two civilians were killed and 13 injured in the shelling, as well as three employees of the Ministry of emergency situations of the Republic. Also, 179 residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged”, – said Basurin.

Tags: Donbass; Ukraine