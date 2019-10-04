Ukrainian security forces 24 times violated the truce in the Donbass over the past week, on Friday, October 4, said the head of the press service of the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic Yakov Osadchy.

The new ceasefire in the Donbass entered into force on July 21. On September 27, LPR announced that the Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 19 times in a week.

“Over the past week, Ukrainian security officials violated the ceasefire 24 times,” Osadchy said at a briefing.

According to him, the Ukrainian security forces used 122 mm caliber artillery, 120 and 82 mm caliber mortars, anti-tank missile systems, BMP weapons, rocket launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms, shelling was carried out in the direction of 13 settlements of the LPR.

“We emphasize that the facts of shelling of settlements are documented, the materials were transferred to representatives of international organizations located in the republic, as well as to the LNR Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the commanders of 46, 14, 72 and 59 brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces”, – Osadchy said.

