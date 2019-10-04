Russia within the framework of the work of the armistice commission in Syria recorded 30 cases of violation of the ceasefire per day, Turkey – 22, according to the newsletter on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.



“The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish commission to consider issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 30 facts of firing in the provinces: Idlib – 11, Hama – eight, Latakia – seven, Aleppo – four. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 22 facts of the opening of fire in the provinces: Hama – 12, Idlib – seven, Latakia – three”, – the message said.

It is noted that during the day the center for the reconciliation of warring parties and the monitoring of the movement of refugees did not carry out humanitarian actions.

Tags: Russia; sheling; Syria; violations