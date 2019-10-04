The exchange of prisoners between Khayyat Tahrir al-Sham and the SAA took place in Aleppo.

In the western part of the province, an exchange of prisoners took place between the Syrian Arab army and the militants of Tahrir al-Sham. The transfer of fighters took place near the village of Al-Ais, locat ed southwest of Aleppo. 22 women and 5 men returned to their families in exchange for 7 militants.

Tags: Aleppo; prisoners exchange; Syria