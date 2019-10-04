Only after the The Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, which has the largest parliamentary faction, made it clear that it would not support the anti-popular decision of the ACUM bloc to raise taxes for the population, pro-Western forces backed down.

This statement was made by President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the air of the N4 TV channel.

According to him, the dubious plans of the country’s prime minister and ACUM leader Maya Sandu became a threat to the collapse of the ruling coalition, as the socialists were categorically against raising taxes for the sake of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

“They had such plans, and we made a fuss. This is today the Cabinet of Ministers has revised its position and assure that they will not raise taxes. All thanks to the fact that we clearly spoke out, in particular, in the media: guys, we will not support this, which will lead to the collapse of the coalition”, – the Moldovan leader explained.

According to him, changes in the program of cooperation with the IMF can only be related to tax cuts, and not vice versa. In addition, the president emphasized that the socialists, like himself, were in favor of working with the fund on the already existing program, since negotiations on a new one “will not lead to agreement if they insist on their own”.

Tags: IMF; Moldova