Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that there can only be one president in Venezuela, elected in accordance with the constitution, and now it is Nicolas Maduro.

“It is clear that there can only be one president in Venezuela who is elected in accordance with the constitution of his country. Today it is Nicolas Maduro,” said Medvedev, speaking to students at the University of Havana.

In Venezuela on January 21, mass protests began against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after being sworn in. The head of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state. A number of Western countries led by the United States announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and several other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president. In Moscow, they called the “presidential status” of Guaido nonexistent.

Tags: Maduro; Medvedev