President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky called Ukraine Russia.

“Once, it seems, in 2012, our turnover was more than 8 billion. Then he sank. Now we are thinking about how to return those figures. And you know, Vladimir Alexandrovich, this platform of the Russian regions and the direct interaction of the heads of regions have already helped us reach the 6 billion figure,” Lukashenko said.

At the same time Zelensky corrected him. “Ukraine,” he said. Lukashenko answered this: “I was scared, I thought, was it really Vladimir Vladimirovich said that.”

