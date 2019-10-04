The former US Special Representative said that the Ukrainian authorities had a lot of questions, and he did not know what to answer.

The former U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Walker testified to three House committees for more than nine hours. CNN, citing two informed sources, told what Walker was talking about.

So, according to media reports, Walker said that he urged the Ukrainian leadership not to interfere in US policy in a conversation that took place after a telephone conversation between the US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

He also told congressmen that the Ukrainian authorities had many questions about why the US was blocking the allocation of military assistance, and he did not know what to say. Also, the Ukrainian authorities were worried that the meeting with Trump was postponed, and did not understand the reasons for this.

In addition, the former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine said he expressed concern to Trump’s lawyer Rudi Giuliani regarding the use of ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko as a source of information for investigating Joe Biden and other cases. Walker warned Giuliani that Lutsenko was not trustworthy.

On the eve it was reported that Walker testifies in the US Congress. Hearings are held behind closed doors at a joint meeting of the three committees of the House of Representatives.

Walker’s resignation took place the day after the publication of a complaint by an American intelligence officer stating that the White House was trying to hide the telephone conversation between US and Ukrainian presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky.

