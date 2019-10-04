<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday submitted reasonable proposals to the EU, looking forward to compromising a secure deal. It was told during the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester. “We can, we must and we will”, Johnson said in relation to leaving the EU. Johnson is planned to deliver a revised exit plan to the European Commission on Wednesday.

The Ireland border remains one of the most burning issues of the EU negotiations. Johnson has faced significant setback to his plans to take the UK out of the EU on October, 31. The details on the issue differ a lot from the ones from the plan of the agreement deal made by his predecessor.

“Now it’s the time for the EU to make some concessions”, the Conservative party chairman said. If the deal is not signed by the 27 EU countries, the UK will leave the EU without a deal.

