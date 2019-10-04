Fourteen-year-old teenager was shot during protests in Hong Kong, he was hospitalized, according to the RTHK.

“In many areas, clashes take place in the evening, including in the Yuanlan area. According to reports, a fourteen-year-old boy was shot. When he was hospitalized, he woke up”, – the channel said.

Mass protests began in Hong Kong on Friday after head of Hong Kong administration Carrie Lam announced a decision by the authorities to ban masks during protests and other public gatherings. The ban will take effect by midnight local time. Persons who violate the ban may receive a sentence of imprisonment of up to a year or a fine of 25 thousand Hong Kong dollars (3.2 thousand US dollars).

A number of activists have already announced their intention to seek judicial review of the relevant decision of the Executive Council.

