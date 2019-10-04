The sale of a second batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems by almost $ 40 million to Ukraine may complicate the landscape of future negotiations in the “Norman format” to resolve the situation in the Donbass and generally does not benefit settlement, said Andrei Suzdaltsev, Deputy Dean of the HSE Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs.

On Thursday, it became known that the US State Department approved the sale to Ukraine of a second batch of Javelin anti-tank missile systems for almost $40 million. It is about “selling 150 Javelin rockets and related equipment and technical support”. In addition to missiles, the Ukrainian authorities intend to buy ten launchers for them.

“This somewhat complicates the landscape of future negotiations in the “Norman format “, they have already been announced, but there is no date yet”, – Suzdaltsev told RIA Novosti.

He noted that the announced sale of Javelin for nearly $40 million goes within the framework of the terms already agreed by the US Congress to provide military assistance to Ukraine and is not connected with the recent signing of the “Steinmeier formula”.

As the expert noted, the previous delivery was made on the condition that the complexes do not have to get into the zone of conflict. At the same time, he emphasized that the announced sale was not accompanied by such conditions.

“But, in General, this is a negative fact for the settlement. This once again demonstrates that Ukraine does not exclude a military solution to the Donbass problem, although, in words, Zelensky’s administration says that they do not see a military solution and the like. But the weapons are coming. The probability of a power scenario remains, and the new supply increases it”, – Suzdaltsev added.

As the Pentagon spokesman noted earlier, the US Department of Defense is making up for delays in military assistance to Ukraine and expects that eventually all funds allocated for the fiscal year will be spent on time. The United States approved the delivery of the first batch of Javelin to Ukraine – 37 launchers and 210 missiles for a total of $47 million in March 2018.

