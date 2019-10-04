Epiphanius Dumenko told US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor how the process of formation and recognition of the OCU is going on.

On October 3, 2019, the head of the OCU, Epiphanius Dumenko, met with US Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor, the official website of the newly formed religious structure reports.

In particular, according to the press service of the OCU, Dumenko “told Mr. Taylor about the latest events in religious life in Ukraine”.

In addition, Dumenko informed the American ambassador about how the “process of the formation of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and its recognition” is going on, and also spoke about the challenges associated with this process.

In turn, William Taylor congratulated the head of the OCU on receiving the “Athenagoras Human Rights Award” and wished him a successful visit to the United States to receive it at a gala reception in New York on October 19.

It is reported that the speaker of the OCU Eustratius Zorya and the staff of the US Embassy also attended the meeting.

Tags: OCU; Ukraine; USA