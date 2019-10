Discussion on the Irish border and other various issues.

The latest British Government #Brexit proposal would effectively give the DUP a veto over the future of our island.

Under no circumstances will Sinn Féin and the people of our island accept this reckless proposal.

– Addressing packed 'Brexit and Irish Unity' event in Armagh

— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 3, 2019