The signing of the Steinmeier formula at the Minsk talks provoked the unfolding in Kiev of the same scenario as in the fall of 2013, when the Ukrainian authorities suspended preparations for signing an unprofitable association agreement with the European Union.

As News Front previously reported, on Tuesday, October 1, the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk approved a document according to the Steinmeier formula, which essentially only streamlines the individual points of the previously signed Minsk agreements. This move by official Kiev entailed an immediate reaction from radical groups, which staged protests at Bankova. In fact, Petro Poroshenko, who called Frank-Walter Steinmeier “the Kremlin agent”, and Yulia Tymoshenko, who demanded explanations from Vladimir Zelensky, actually came out in their support. It is noteworthy that both politicians worked closely together during the Euromaidan.

Now, nationalists have announced the creation of the so-called “Resistance of Capitulation Movement” aimed against the political settlement of the conflict in the Donbass. In addition, they convene a “People’s council” on the Maidan. The so-called “Revolution of dignity” was also known for it. Moreover, as before, they are going to hold it on Sunday.

Presently in the Ukainian segment of social networks, criticism is actively spreading about the “capitulation” actions of the authorities, as well as calls for mass protests.

“In this regard, we are launching the Surrender of Resistance Movement network. Its principles will be discussed later. We urge all state forces – in Verkhovna Rada and outside the Parliament – to consolidate their efforts and avoid confrontation”, – the statement said.

It is also worth noting that information about the coup being prepared by Petro Poroshenko has been around for a long time. For the first time, they started talking about this after journalists “leaked” the correspondence of the deputy from the party “Servant of the People” Liza Bogutskaya to the network. She complained that the decision to leave Arsen Avakov as Minister of the Interior was due to the fact that Petro Poroshenko was preparing an attempted coup. Later it became known that the ex-president is actively “buying” radicals who, with the change of power, were left without content from the Ministry of the Interior or the Security Service.

Tags: Minsk; Steinmeier; Ukraine; Zelenskiy