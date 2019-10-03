Donald Trump cited corruption, explaining his previous decision to detain military aid to Ukraine. He said that Ukraine has more corruption “than any other country”.

US President Donald trump said he blocked military aid to Kiev in the summer, allegedly due to the fact that in Ukraine “corruption is higher than in any other country.” He said this at a press conference with Finnish leader Sauli Niinistö on Thursday, October 3.

“Before Zelensky, Ukraine was known for striking corruption. Striking. More than in any country in the world. In fact, it was considered one of the most corrupt countries in the world. And I do not like giving money to a country that is so corrupt”, – Trump said.

For the umpteenth time, Trump emphasized that Ukraine “is closer to the countries of Europe than to the USA,” and therefore they should help it more.

Recall that in the summer, Donald Trump ordered a review of military assistance to Ukraine, which in the fiscal year 2019 is $250 million. At the same time, funds will be frozen during the review.

In the context of this, Trump’s telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky caused a scandal in American political circles and pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce the impeachment process. On September 25, the White House published a transcript of a telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

