Washington is extremely afraid of Turkey’s military operation in northeastern Syria, as such a move would provoke clashes with Syrian Kurds and force the Trump administration to withdraw its troops from this country.

The USA is accumulating more and more information that Turkey is preparing for the introduction of its troops in northeast Syria.

Such a move could endanger the lives of American troops deployed in this country.

“It will be a real disaster and a really dangerous situation. There may be no choice but to withdraw (US troops)”, – the Wall Street Journal quoted one of its sources as saying.

The publication focuses on what Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday about the possibility of suddenly starting an operation east of the Euphrates River in Syria to create a security zone there.

