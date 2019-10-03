A two-day summit within the framework of the European project “Eastern partnership” with the participation of representatives of Brussels and a number of EU countries was to start tomorrow in Minsk. However, the negotiations were technically disrupted.

The delegation of Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz refused to visit Minsk, explaining this by the participation of officials in mourning events on the occasion of the death of the father of the current Prime Minister Mateusz Moravecki. At the same time, Lithuania did not find anything better than to explain the refusal of the trip by a decrease in the level of representation.

Until recently, high representative of the European Union for foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini was still expected in Minsk, but her office also withdrew her visit to the Belarusian capital.

Tags: Belarus; EU; Minsk