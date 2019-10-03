South Korean anti-government protests in #Seoul. #southkorea #광화문집회 pic.twitter.com/GJ1AGZOFvk
— World News (@worldnewsevery) October 3, 2019
Mass demonstrations took place in downtown Seoul on Thursday demanding the resignation of Justice Minister Cho Cook.
Hundreds of thousands of citizens gathered on Thursday in Gwanghwamun Square and on the streets near Seoul City Hall to express their dissatisfaction with Moon Jae In’s administration, urging Justice Minister Cho Cook to resign because of corruption allegations against him and his families.
Tags: Asia; Seoul; South Korea; video