Mearet Nouman, Kefrenbel and some other villages in the outskirts of Idlib, are being bombed by the Assad regime.#Idlib #Syria pic.twitter.com/hzmC60lsgQ — The Arrnaut (@TArrnaut) October 3, 2019

Militants in the Idlib de-escalation zone fired on several settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib, according to the newsletter of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the warring parties in the SAR.

Tags: Aleppo; Idlib; Middle East; shelling; Syria