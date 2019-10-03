Serbian President Alexander Vučić called on the EU representatives to set a date for his country to join the organization after meeting with representatives of the Visegrad Group (V4).

Vučić is in Prague on Thursday, where he met with the leadership of the V4 – Czech Presidents Milos Zeman, Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova, Poland Andrzej Duda and Hungary Janos Ader, as well as Slovenia – Borut Pahor.

“People, tell us so that we know whether we can count on if we do everything we tell, we will become a member of the EU in 2025, or we won’t. So you told us two years ago. You just tell us so that we could count on our future. Because it is impossible to make calculations for the year ahead, the states are governed differently, there should be more long-term and serious plans”, – the Tanyug agency quotes Vučić.

The EU granted candidate status to the community of Albania, Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. Montenegro applied for EU membership in 2008, negotiations on the country’s accession to the union began at the end of June 2012. Negotiations on Serbia’s accession to the EU began in January 2014. The European Commission has repeatedly stated that a new stage of EU enlargement can occur no earlier than 2025.

