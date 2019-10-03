During a briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the Ukrainian protests over Steinmeier’s formula, saying that Ukraine is “unlikely to stand it” if another Maidan in the country leads to lawlessness.

“The main thing is to remain within the legal framework so as not to escalate into the next hot phase of the conflict, it seems to me that now Ukraine is unlikely to stand it if the next Maidan leads again to lawlessness”, – she said, stressing that now all efforts are needed to be thrown on the solution of old problems, and not on creating new ones.

According to her, it is obvious that today it is necessary to use every opportunity and every chance to implement the Minsk agreements for the sake of the main goal – the settlement of the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Zakharova also said that she was “touched” by the criticism of the implementation of the Minsk agreements by forces associating themselves with the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

On October 2, a rally was held in Kiev against the approval of the Steinmeier formula by the Ukrainian side.

