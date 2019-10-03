Russia is ready to further develop cooperation with the Philippines in the fight against terrorism, this country has seriously reduced the level of this threat over the past few years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte.

“I remember that during your previous visit to Russia in May 2017, you had to urgently return to your homeland due to terrorist attacks by ISIS militants*. I know that over the past two years you have managed to seriously reduce the level of terrorist threat in the country and significantly strengthen the capacity of law enforcement agencies. We are ready, dear Mr. President, to further develop partnerships in the field of counter-terrorism, to share our experience and best practices”, – Putin said at the meeting on Thursday.