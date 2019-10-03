Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in the Persian Gulf region it is necessary to create from scratch an organization for security and cooperation with the participation of Russia, China, the European Union and the United States.

He recalled that in July of this year Russia introduced the concept of collective security in the Persian Gulf zone, which, according to Putin, “given the current acute and unpredictable situation in this region”, is very relevant.

“We propose to put aside the accumulated prejudices, mutual claims and, in fact, from scratch try to create an organization for security and cooperation in this region, which, in addition to the Gulf countries, could also include Russia, China, the United States, and the EU as observers, India and other interested states”, – Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.



Tags: Asia; Middle East; Persian Gulf; Putin; Russia