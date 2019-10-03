Palestine welcomes the presence of Russia in the Middle East region and hopes for its expansion, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Palestine to the Russian Federation Abdelhafiz Nofal during the All-Russian Scientific Conference “200 years of diplomatic support for the Russian presence in the Middle East”.

“We welcome the presence of Russia in the Middle East region and hope for expansion, given Russia’s high authority, a clear vision and foreign policy based on resolving problems on the basis of international law and in the framework of international cooperation”, – the ambassador said.

According to him, “the Russian presence is a positive and important factor in strengthening stability and security”.



“The security and stability of the region is impossible without a fair settlement on the basis of relevant world legality”, – the ambassador emphasized.

