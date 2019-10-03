Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister said his country “cannot” support Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan and called on the UK to come back with something “fit for purpose”.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Simon Coveney reiterated EU concerns about customs checks and a built-in veto for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which are included in the policy.

“We cannot support any proposal that suggests that one party or a truly minority in Northern Ireland can decide for a majority in terms of how these proposals will be implemented in the future”, – he told Dáil.

