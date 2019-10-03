French President Emmanuel Macron made a statement pointing out noticeable changes in the perception of Russia in Europe and that the position on the EU was chosen by the country’s leadership correctly.

The evolution of the comments of European politicians and the media becomes especially interesting if you look at it in retrospect for several years, and the negative reaction of pro-American forces can be considered additional evidence that the situation is moving in a direction favorable to Russia.

Speaking at the PACE meeting, Emmanuel Macron not only expressed support for the continuation of the work of the Russian delegation to the Council of Europe and its parliamentary Assembly, but also recalled the” Europeanness ” of Russia.

“I fully support the choice that was made: to maintain Russia’s participation in the Council of Europe, because the Russian people recognize European humanism, because it participated in its creation, because Russia’s geography, history and culture are basically European”, – he said.

