Jordan supports Russia’s strong presence in the Middle East and is ready to listen to Moscow’s recommendations on a number of issues, King Abdullah II said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



“I would like to emphasize the role of Russia in our region. Without Russia, many issues, for example, the peace process in Syria and other issues could not have developed. Therefore, I want to emphasize the important role of Russia”, – said Abdullah II.

The meeting of the leaders of the two countries is taking place on the sidelines of the Valdai Forum in Sochi.

“We are pleased to see such a strong presence of Russia and are pleased to follow your recommendations on many issues that we will discuss today”, – said the King of Jordan. He thanked the President of the Russian Federation for supporting Jordan and the region as a whole.

Abdullah II emphasized that he was pleased to have the opportunity to exchange views on problems in the Middle East region.

“Relations between our two countries have been going on for more than 50 years, but we have been personally communicating for 20 years. I think our relations are based on honesty and fraternal relations between our two countries”, – said the King of Jordan.

Tags: Jordan; Middle East; Putin; Russia