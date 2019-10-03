Israeli attacks on Syria destabilize the situation, Moscow insists that the SAR should not become the arena for settling accounts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“With regard to Israel’s arbitrary air strikes on Syrian territory, we have never concealed a negative attitude to such actions, which further destabilize the situation, can lead to escalation and even the situation getting out of control”, – said the Russian Foreign Minister in an interview with Arabic-speaking media posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, “Syria should not be turned into an object of someone’s plans and a platform for “settling accounts ”.

The main task of all responsible forces should be assistance in returning peace to Syrian land, the minister added.

Tags: Lavrov; Syria