Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi announced the introduction of curfews in the capital, Baghdad, from five in the morning on Thursday, the Iraqi news agency INA reports.

The curfew will remain in effect until the corresponding notice of its cancellation.

The protests began on Tuesday, as a result of the crackdown, two people were killed and more than 200 were injured. On Wednesday, protests rallied not only Baghdad, but also several other provinces. Demonstrators demand improving living conditions, solving problems in the field of healthcare, education and the labor market, and the fight against corruption. At least 15 people were injured in Baghdad.

In Baghdad, security services blocked three bridges leading to the Green zone, where the complex of government buildings and the diplomatic mission is located, al-Mayadeen TV channel reports.

On Thursday night in this quarter as a result of falling of two rockets explosions thundered. The first missile fell near the Turkish Embassy, the second near the al-Harisiyya bridge, reports Al-Arabiya. No injuries have been reported.

Protesters also blocked the road to the capital’s international airport. According to the authorities, navigation in the air Harbor continues as usual.

A curfew has been declared in Wasit and Zi-Kar provinces.

In Najaf province, demonstrators set fire to a local administration building. The Governor ordered the release of all previously detained protesters, reports Alsumaria.

In turn, Al-Mahdi called an emergency meeting of the country’s security Council in connection with the protests.

According to media reports, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social networks have partially stopped working. There were calls for protests and videos from demonstrations.

A year ago, large-scale unrest took place in the south of the country, mainly in the port city of Basra. Demonstrators protested against unemployment and the deterioration of the public utilities industry.

