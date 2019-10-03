The militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic destroyed the UAV of Ukrainian security forces in the Donbass, an official representative of the People’s Police of the DPR Rinat Aigistov told reporters on Thursday.

“Yesterday, in the area of the settlement of Belaya Kamenka, another UAV of the Ukrainian armed units such as the Phantom was destroyed, which was used by militants of the 35th brigade to adjust the fire of 120-mm mortars”, – Aigistov said.

He noted that over the past few days this is the second UAV of Ukrainian security forces shot down by the militia.

