Extinction Rebellion used a fire engine that had been broken down, to spray the “blood”, and then raised a poster that said “Stop financing climate death”. At some point, the hose spraying the red liquid lost control.
Tags: climate change; London
Date of publication: 03 10 2019, 17:26
Extinction Rebellion used a fire engine that had been broken down, to spray the “blood”, and then raised a poster that said “Stop financing climate death”. At some point, the hose spraying the red liquid lost control.
Tags: climate change; London
The Slovak Air Force MiG-29 fighter crashed on Saturday evening near the town of Zlate
The film is prepared for the fifth anniversary of the end of the battles for
The alleged CIA officer was previously transferred to the White House for some time, but
Donetsk appreciates the contribution of Minsk to a peaceful settlement in Donbass, but does not
The administration of US President Donald Trump on the White House Web site published the
A group of jihadists attacked a school in the province of Aleppo in the North