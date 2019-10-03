The Ukrainian security forces violated the ceasefire in the Donbass 20 times over the past day, the representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (CCCC) told reporters on Thursday.

On Wednesday, DPR reported 15 violations by Ukrainian security forces per day.

“Over the past day, the total number of violations by the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 20 times”, – said the representative of DPR in the JCCC.

According to him, the Ukrainian security forces on the territory of the republic fired from artillery, mortars, weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms.

“The total quantity of ammunition used by the armed forces of Ukraine is 142 units”, – the representative of the department added.



In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

The issue of resolving the situation in the Donbass is being discussed, including discussions held during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after armistice agreements between the parties of the conflict are signed, skirmishes continue.

Tags: DPR; LPR; Ukraine; violation