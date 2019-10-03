The mass demonstrations of the #Iraqis continue in #Bagdad & other cities.They are mainly directed against #francy & influence of #Iran.You can see an old street vendor who earns her bread by selling paper towels.She gives them to the demonstrators so they can protect their eyes. pic.twitter.com/5FKwJH3PY9 — Broncos Gonzales (@Hawar_) October 3, 2019

Hundreds of people took to the streets in the Baghdad ad-Dora area. The demonstrators are burning car tires, additional security services have been sent to the riot area.

Meanwhile, Sky News reported with reference to the representative of the headquarters of the joint command of the country, Yahyu Rasul, that many demonstrators left the streets after the introduction of curfews.

Tags: Bahdad; curfew; Iraq; Middle East; protests