NATO will hold the largest exercises since the Cold War in Europe, said American congressman, member of the Armed Services Committee on Thursday during the 6th Warsaw Security Forum.

“The United States and other countries will hold the largest European exercises since the Cold War”, – Garamendi said. However, he did not specify the timing of the exercises.

He explained that the purpose of these exercises is “to strengthen our defense and the interaction of allies”.

The congressman added that the exercises will demonstrate American support for European NATO members in their confrontation with Russia. According to him, Russia, looking at these exercises, should “not even doubt the American commitment to NATO”.

Tags: military exercises; NATO; Russia; USA