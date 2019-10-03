The scandal initiated by the American Democrats over the dialogue between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, continues, but the source of political attacks has been exhausted. This fact forces Trump’s opponent to spin up new, albeit ridiculous, facts.

Thus, Angus King, an independent senator from Maine, suddenly discovered a “shortage” of 20 minutes of dialogue between Trump and Zelensky. He claims that only part of the transcript was transmitted to Congress. He explained his position by the fact that two of his employees, reading the text, spent 10 minutes and 40 seconds on it.

“The phone call was 30 minutes. Now we don’t know what is missing”, – the politician complains.

The problem is that the senator does not take into account the peculiarities of the conversation between the heads of two different states, which, of course, speak two different languages. Naturally, the dialogue is accompanied by the work of translators from both sides, who spent the very 20 minutes that Donald Trump’s opponents cling to.

As News Front previously reported, US Democratic candidate Joe Biden was implicated in a corruption scandal in Ukraine. He blackmailed Petro Poroshenko, demanding the dismissal of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in order to hush up the investigation against the financial fraud of the company, where Biden Jr. was a member of the board of directors.

Trump decided to take advantage of this at the height of the presidential race, and the Democrats, unable to justify Biden, began to accuse the president of pressure on Vladimir Zelensky, seeking compromising evidence against his opponent. They also explain the need for impeachment by this.

Tags: Biden; impeachment; Trump; Zelensky