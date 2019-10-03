The People’s Republics of Donbass now have a real chance to get autonomous status after local elections there in accordance with international standards.

This is written by the famous British “The Times”, commenting on the situation with the signing of the Steinmeier formula.

“Two “people’s republics” in the eastern part of Donbass will adopt the status of self-government after the elections, which will be recognized as free from the influence of the Kremlin”, – the article “President Zelensky provides self-government to the rebellious republics of Ukraine” says.

At the same time, Steinmeier’s formula in “The Times” is called “a landmark agreement that will end the five-year conflict, which killed more than 13 thousand people”.

As News Front previously reported, on Tuesday, October 1, the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk approved a document according to the Steinmeier formula, which streamlines the individual points of the previously signed Minsk agreements. This move by official Kiev entailed an immediate reaction from radical groups, which staged protests at Bankova street. In fact, Petro Poroshenko, who called Frank-Walter Steinmeier “the Kremlin agent”, and Yulia Tymoshenko, who demanded explanations from Vladimir Zelensky, actually came out in their support. Now far-right groups are preparing another Maidan in Kiev, this time “against surrender”. That is what nationalists call the prospect of a political settlement of the armed conflict.

