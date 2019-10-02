The situation in the east of Ukraine prompts optimism, said the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger during the 6th Warsaw Security Forum.

“There are also positive signals. The Transdniestrian conflict, the change of the situation in Ukraine are a priority for the OSCE and a reason for positive. A significant reduction in the number of ceasefire violations also plays a big role. The situation is much more constructive”, – Greminger said.

He emphasized that “positive dynamics materialized in the redeployment of forces in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and in the decision to repair an important bridge”.

Also, according to the OSCE Secretary General, the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia “gives optimism that bilateral relations between Russia and Ukraine may gradually improve”.

“This is a path to new steps to stabilize the situation in Ukraine. It can help to improve quality of life and restore confidence”, – Germinger added.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

The issue of resolving the situation in the Donbass is being discussed, including the discussions held during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after armistice agreements between the parties of the conflict are signed, skirmishes still continue.

Tags: Donbass; DPR; LPR; OSCE; Ukraine