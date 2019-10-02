The strike of the workers’ union held on Wednesday in Greece to protest against plans to change the labor laws, reports The Associated Press.

Employees of the transport system, banks, educational institutions, as well as journalists, did not come to work.

The strike paralyzed the movement of public transport, as well as the ferries that connect the numerous islands of Greece and the mainland. However, it is noted that the strike will not affect the operation of airports.

As part of the action, employees of newspapers, news portals, television channels and radio stations suspend their work for 24 hours.

The strike participants oppose the government’s plans to reform labor laws. In particular, the draft law suggests that it will be possible to declare a strike only if more than half of the members of the Union support this movement.

Tags: Greece; strike