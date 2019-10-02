Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted “glimpses of common sense” in contacts with the West on the Syrian issue.



“There are glimmers of common sense in our contacts with American colleagues and with Western colleagues”, – he said at the meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Though probably through gritted teeth, they still welcomed the agreements that were reached with the assistance of the Astana format between the government and the Syrian opposition to create a constitutional committee and harmonize its rules and procedures”, – the Minister explained.



The UN Secretary General Antoniu Guterres previously announced the final formation of the constitutional committee of the SAR and said that the meeting will be held in the coming weeks. The decision to establish this body was made in January 2018 in Sochi at the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue.

