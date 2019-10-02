Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that relations between Russia and the United States will return to normal, common sense and fundamental interests of the United States will play a role in this.

“We believe that common sense and fundamental interests – I want to emphasize this – are the fundamental interests of the United States, they will play a role, and relations between Russia and the United States will return to normal. But this is not yet, it’s true”, – Putin said at a meeting with the heads of relevant departments of foreign countries and international organizations in the framework of the forum “Russian energy week”.

“We also see that the position of the president Trump … does not change in relation to Russia. He wants to restore these relations. We welcome this and will use every opportunity to implement these plans”, – noted the Russian president.

Tags: Putin; Trump