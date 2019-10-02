Protests against the signing of Ukraine’s approval of the Steinmeier formula took place in Zaporozhye, Mariupol, Kharkov, Chernivtsi and Lviv on October 1 and 2.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that at the meeting of the tripartite contact group for the Donbass settlement, Kiev agreed on the “Steinmeier formula” that determines the entry of the law on the special status of Donbass into force. On Tuesday evening, a rally against its implementation was held near the office of the President of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrinform agency, several dozen people in Zaporozhye and Kharkov staged protests outside the buildings of the Security Service of Ukraine. In Lviv, according to the “Lviv portal”, nationalists and war veterans also picketed the building of the Security Service of Ukraine. Chernivtsi agency “Bukinfo” reports that several dozen people came to the central square in Chernivtsi.

According to the “Donbass News” edition, about 50 people gathered to protest against the “Steinmeier formula” on the central square in Mariupol in the evening of October 1. Information on offenses and injured is not reported.

Steinmeier’s Formula (German President, former OSCE Chair, ex-Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier) defines the mechanism for enacting the law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on an ongoing basis – after the publication of the OSCE election results report.

