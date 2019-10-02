US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran had tricked Gibraltar’s authorities into dealing with the Adrian Darya 1 tanker, formerly called Grace 1.

He published the corresponding post on his Twitter page.

Despite Iran FM Zarif’s promise to the UK that the #AdrianDarya1 would not deliver oil to Syria, it is now transferring oil off the Syrian coast. Will the world hold Iran accountable if this oil is delivered to Syria? pic.twitter.com/z5Ra41n43u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 2, 2019

Earlier, Gibraltar decided to release the detained Iranian tanker Grace 1, which was later renamed Adrian Darya 1. The corresponding decision was made due to the fact that the authorities received official written assurances from the Iranian government that the ship would not unload its cargo in Syria.

Later, Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Hamid Baedinejad, reported that the tanker Adrian Darya 1 sold oil to a private company and did not violate Tehran’s obligations.

