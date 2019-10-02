Nearly 400 people returned from Lebanon to Syria in a day, more than 650 refugees arrived from Jordan, follows from the newsletter of the refugee reception, distribution and accommodation center, published on the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Over the past day, 1,062 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states, including 397 people from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints (119 women, 202 children), from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint – 665 people (200 women, 339 children)”, – the bulletin says.

It is noted that one refugee returned to the place of permanent residence during the day.

It is added that the engineering units of the Syrian armed forces for the day carried out tasks to clear the terrain and facilities in Al-Harrah, Jasim (Deraa province) and Duma (Damascus province). During the day, experts cleared 2.1 hectares of territory, discovered and destroyed 33 explosive objects.

Tags: refugees; Syria