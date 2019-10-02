The Japanese and South Korean military reported new missile launches in the DPRK. Tokyo is confident that Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles.

In South Korea, it was stated that the DPRK launched unknown shells. This was reported by Yonhap on October 2.



According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, shells fired from the city of Wonsan towards the Sea of Japan.

“Our troops are prepared for a re-launch and are tracking the indicated direction”, – the South Korean military emphasized.



Information about the launches of two ballistic missiles appeared in Japan.

The government said that one of the shells reached the exclusive economic zone of Japan. The last time this situation arose in November 2017.



No damage to fishing vessels has been recorded yet.

As Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters, Tokyo expressed its protest to Pyongyang in connection with the launches.



Recall that the DPRK since July of this year on a regular basis launches short-range ballistic missiles. In August Pyongyang conducted five such tests.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea and the United States had previously agreed on the date of bilateral talks.

Tags: Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK); Japan; North Korea