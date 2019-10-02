Two civilians became victims of the militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group.

This is reported by local information resources.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the settlement of Al-Sheikh Dams in the southern part of Idlib province. The jihadists staged a demonstrative execution there, shooting two men, accusing them of assisting the Syrian Arab army.

Moreover, the terrorists began to distribute photos of the dead through their own propaganda network, intimidating the population of the region about what would happen to the “traitors”.

As News Front previously reported, after a large-scale counter-terrorist operation by the Syrian government forces, the positions of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, the largest in the Idlib de-escalation zone, were shaken. The militants had to confront with their recent allies in order to redistribute the territories that remained under control. At the same time, terrorists block the possibility of evacuation of civilians through the humanitarian corridor, which are used here as a “human shield”.

Tags: Idlib; Syria